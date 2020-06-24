Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a household name now, and the credit for the same can goes to the controversial reality show. On BB 13, her cute antics and cutesy moments with winner Sidharth Shukla made her a fan favourite. Post the show, the Punjabi singer's popularity did not dim a little, instead, her fan followers doubled up. Recently, she was seen in two music videos namely Bhula Dunga with Sid and Keh Gayi Sorry with Jassie Gill. That's not it, as she is soon starring in a melody alongside Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Lip-Syncs and Grooves to Neha Kakkar’s 'Goa Beach' Track, the Latter Is All Hearts (Watch Video).

And looks like Shehnaaz has already started working on the same. As some pictures of Gill has leaked online which sees her on sets of the melody. In the photos, we see her in a pretty pastel dress surrounded by many background dancers. Also, going by the vibes of the leaked pics seems like the song is a peppy romantic one. These pics have surely made Sana's fans excited and how. Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Heartbreaking Melody Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans (Read Tweets).

Check Out The Viral Pics Of Shehnaaz Gill Below:

Recently, a source had informed Spotboye about the development and said, "Shehnaaz who is currently staying in Mumbai drove to Pune for the shoot of the song. It was shot two days back in a campus with all permissions. It's a song with Tony Kakkar which was discussed during lockdown and they finally shot it now." Dayum... the wait is real!!

