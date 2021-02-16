Netflix's modern period drama Bridgerton has been making noise since the time it dropped on the OTT platform. The series has broken all the records, thanks to the fabulous ensemble cast and the brilliant script. With the bittersweet end of season one, the makers did not upset the audience as they announced Bridgerton 2. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) romance was the plot of the first season and it's speculated that Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) love life will be the premise of part two. And on February 16, Netflix announced that Indian origin artist Simone Ashley has been roped in to play the lead opposite Anthony. Bridgerton Season 2: Simone Ashley Bags Lead Role in the Netflix Show; Actress to Play Jonathan Bailey's Love Interest.

The actress will essay the role of Kate Sharma. However, she ain't new to the showbiz as the beauty is popularly known as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. That's not it, as she was also part of The Sister and Broadchurch Season 3. While that's all the typical information about the babe. we thought of looking at her Instagram profile. And guess what, she's a stunner on the photo-video sharing app. Here, are a few of her sensuous pictures straight from IG. Bridgerton Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More – Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Period Drama.

Yus, we know, after looking at the pictures, you are damn excited to see be a part of the series. Meanwhile, reportedly, Ashley's character on the show will be of Indian descent. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools. We wonder, how Kate will enter Anthony's life, who was in love with an opera singer in season of Bridgerton. Stay tuned!

