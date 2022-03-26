Bridgerton season 2 review: A series like Bridgerton doesn't really need critiquing or analysing as fans of the show would take to it even if errors are as glaring as the sun. But it does make for an interesting write-up when the second season is a complete watered down version of a heady concoction of Jane Austen and Fifty Shades Of Grey - the first season! Yup, this season is dull to the point of being, if I may call it so, boring. Bridgerton Season 2 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley's Erotic Netflix Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Bridgerton 2 begins from where it left off with the difference of the 'marriage-mart!' as Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thomson) calls it, shifting focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Eloise (Claudia Jesse) Bridgerton. While Eloise is fending off suitors as she is interested in pursuing intellectual pursuits instead, Anthony is firm about finding a woman of good pedigree, get married and have kids, love be damned. In comes the Sharma sisters, Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley). As a Bridgerton, Viscount Anthony wouldn't find it difficult to make Edwina fall for him but her strict and overbearing sister Kate becomes the spoke in the wheel. The rest is a tussle between the Anthony and Kate to make something out of their fast-changing feelings towards each other.

Honestly, it's quite a smart move to not follow the central characters of the first season to the second. It gave the storyteller, Julia Quinn, on whose books the series is based, the scope go back to the comfort plotline of spouse hunting again. It also gives the Gossip Girl-sque Lady Whistledown enough matter to gossip about in her scrolls while staying anonymous, not to the audience of course. What's also refreshing is to see Eloise calling her repetitive as after her 10 months break as Lady Whistledown is just reporting what she did last season. Eloise's character is perhaps the only one that you would love to relate!

Oh yes, there is a rendition of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track and it's a classical one, literally! Tell you what, it sounds a lot soothing than the original...no offense!

Bridgerton season one has been quite infamous for a plethora of intimate scenes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Bassett (Rege Jean-Page). So it's quite shockingly remarkable to realise that the lack of those scenes has bring down the charm of the season considerably. The pace drops so significantly the first few episodes leave you disinterested. It does pick up a bit when Anthony and Kate get into a turmoil whether to accept their feelings for each other or not but that doesn't last long. And dare we say it, at one point, the narrative dangerously starts to resemble an Indian TV show... what a scandal!

In fact, the 'will they won't they' tension between Anthony and Kate also seemed quite convenient. From being outright hostile to each other, they suddenly move to exchanging passionate glances at each other. We still feel Lady Whistledown's identity should have been hidden to keep the mystery as is. But the biggest miss is the lack of passionate chemistry between Simone and Jonathan. Fifty Shades Of Grey, 365 Days, Sexify, Bridgerton - Five Erotic Movies And Shows That Are India's Favourite On Netflix.

Watch the trailer of Bridgerton season 2

Performances are as usual with nobody standing out in the crowd. Bailey looks quite dishy but he seemed more attractive as a son trying hard to do his duty as the man of the house rather than a romantic lead. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma is decent. We loved her more is Sex Education though!

Yay!

-Spin-off narrative

-Eloise Bridgerton

Nay!

-Slow pace

-dragging narrative

-convenient plotlines

Final Thoughts

Bridgerton season 2 is not a worthy successor of the first season and that's quite disappointing. Bridgerton streams on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

