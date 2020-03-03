Sophie Turner Talks About Her New Show Survive, Suffering From Depression, and Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It has been some time since we saw Sophie Turner on the small screen. The actress was last seen in the ultimate season of Game of Thrones. She is gearing up for the release of her next TV venture, Survive. The actress is promoting the show. During one interview with Elle, she revealed details about the plot and her character, Jane, who has to survive the bone-chilling cold wilderness after a plane crash. Sophie also talked about her relationship with her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas Have the Sweetest Birthday Wishes for Sophie Turner (View Posts).

Talking about her relationship with Priyanka, Sophie said that they can relate on so many levels. "With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there,"

Sophie further added that living just a stone throw away from PC and Nick has been cool. "...she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends," she said. Sophie Turner Wants to Play Miranda in Lizzie McGuire Reboot.

“In Survive, my character has been in rehab for [almost] an entire year,” Turner said about her new show. “And I actually suffer from depression. I also suffer from anxiety and eating disorders. It felt like I knew so much of that world.” She added that working on this show was therapeutic as she did not think about herself.

Also, Sophie revealed in the interview that she has not watched the final season of Game of Thrones. In case you were living under a rock, the last season was heavily criticised by fans and the critics alike.