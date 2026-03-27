The ongoing season of Splitsvilla X6 has moved beyond villa drama into a public legal and personal battle between contestant Sorab Bedi and his former partner, Apoorva Rampal. The controversy erupted after Rampal went live on Instagram to allege that Bedi was in a committed nine-year relationship with her when he entered the dating reality show. Rampal claimed that despite nearly a decade together, Bedi cheated on her to participate in the show. The allegations have sparked a massive debate among the show's fanbase, with viewers divided over the authenticity of the "Rajma Chawal" boy’s search for love. Malaika Arora Addresses Sorab Bedi Dating Rumors; Why the ‘Sweeney’ Founder Prioritises Independence and Son Arhaan Khan Over Relationship Speculation.

Sorab Bedi Responds to Apoorva Rampal Allegations

In her social media address, Apoorva Rampal expressed her shock over Bedi’s appearance on a dating show, asserting that they had not officially ended their long-term relationship. Following these claims, Sorab Bedi responded by sharing a video highlighting bruises on his neck, alleging that Rampal had physically assaulted him. "If there is even one proof of cheating, tell them to show it," Bedi stated in a post. He questioned the timing of her allegations, suggesting they were a bid for social media followers. "Yes, she hit me. Let’s assume if I had hit back? And why remember this after so many months? Need fame? Followers?"

Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari Romance Amid Ex-Girlfriend Controversy

The controversy coincides with Bedi’s rising popularity on the show alongside his connection, Niharika Tiwari. The pair, dubbed "Sorika" by fans, has recently confirmed in interviews that they are seeing each other outside the show. While Bedi maintains that he and his ex-had "maturely moved on" before he began filming, Rampal's live session suggested otherwise. On the show, Bedi has been vocal about his past, even discussing his ex in earlier episodes, though he had not previously detailed a nine-year commitment. Is Sorab Bedi Dating Malaika Arora? ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Contestant Breaks Silence After Their Party Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Pyaar vs Paisa

The drama unfolds as Splitsvilla X6 undergoes a significant format shift. The season began with contestants divided into two distinct groups: Pyaar Villa (hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone) and Paisa Villa (ruled by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma).

Pyaar Villa: Akanksha Chaudhary, Anjali Schmuck, Anisha Shinde, Diksha Pawar, Sadhaaf Shankar, Soundarya Shetty, Simran Khan, Chakshdeep Singh, Yogesh Rawat, Sorab Bedi, Anuj Sharma, Tayne De’Villiers, Ayush Sharma, Harshit Gururani, and Himanshu Arora.

Paisa Villa: Keona Walke, Khushi Rawal, Zalak Gohil, Preet Singh, Anushka Ghosh, Asmita Adhikari, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tiwari, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Aarav Chugh, Vishu Bajaj, Ayush Jamwal, Gauresh Gujral, Ron Kariappa, Deeptanshu Saini, and Mohit Magotra. The two villas have recently merged, bringing the love and money seekers under one roof and intensifying the competition as the finale approaches.

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