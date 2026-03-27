Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi has escalated his ongoing dispute with ex-girlfriend Appurva Rampal and fellow contestant Ruru Thakur by initiating formal legal proceedings. Following a series of public allegations involving cheating and domestic violence, Bedi took to a live social media session to present evidence in his defence and confirm that he has served legal notices to both individuals to protect his reputation. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Sorab Bedi’s Ex Apoorva Rampal Alleges Cheating After 9-Year Relationship, Actor Claims Physical Abuse.

Sorab Bedi’s Defamation and Domestic Violence Suit Against Ruru Thakur and Appurva Rampal

Sorab Bedi Issues Legal Notices for Defamation and Domestic Violence

In a direct response to the "smear campaign" he claims has been launched against him, Sorab Bedi confirmed during an Instagram LIVE session that he is moving the matter to the courts. Bedi clarified that the legal action is split into two distinct categories: a defamation notice for Ruru Thakur and a domestic violence case against Appurva Rampal.

Addressing his followers, Bedi stated. "Legal notice bhej diya hai bhai maine dono pe, Ruru pe bheja hai defamation ka ki agar tere pas proof hai to le ke aa, aur Appurva pe bheja hai domestic violence ka."

Translation: I have sent legal notices to both. I sent a defamation notice to Ruru, challenging her to bring proof if she has any, and I filed a domestic violence case against Appurva.

The actor further emphasised that he was reluctant to involve the law but felt it was the only way to "clear his image" after widespread discussions regarding his character. He maintained his innocence, asserting, "I would not have taken legal action if I had been in the wrong."

Cheating Allegations on Sorab Bedi and Akanksha Choudhary Controversy

The controversy stems from claims made by Appurva Rampal, who accused Bedi of being unfaithful during their relationship and while he was filming the reality show. Specifically, Rampal had previously stated in a live session with Ruru Thakur that she was unaware of contestant Akanksha Choudhary staying at Bedi’s residence.

Bedi countered these claims by sharing screenshots during his LIVE session that allegedly showed Appurva messaging him about Akanksha’s arrival. He expressed frustration over his friendship with Choudhary being misrepresented to the public.

"Bhai behen ke rishton pe to mat shak karo yar," Bedi urged, clarifying that Akanksha is like a sister to him. He requested that Rampal stop "linking him with different people unnecessarily" and maintained that their interactions were strictly platonic.

Sorab Bedi Confirms Taking Legal Action against Appurva Rampal and Ruru Thakur during Instagram LIVE

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Growing Tensions Outside ‘Splitsvilla 16’

The fallout between Bedi and Rampal has become one of the most talked-about off-screen dramas of Splitsvilla 16. Prior to the legal announcement, Bedi had shared video evidence on his social media feed, appearing to show injuries he sustained, supporting his counter-claim of domestic violence. Malaika Arora Addresses Sorab Bedi Dating Rumors; Why the ‘Sweeney’ Founder Prioritises Independence and Son Arhaan Khan Over Relationship Speculation.

While Rampal and Thakur have been vocal on social media regarding their grievances, neither has yet issued a formal response to the legal notices served by Bedi. The actor concluded his session by inviting viewers to scrutinise the proof he provided, signalling his intent to let the legal system determine the truth behind the conflicting narratives.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).