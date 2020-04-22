Sumeet Raghavan Birthday: Did You Know the Actor Had Played Lord Krishna’s Friend in DD Bharati Show Mahabharat?

Did You Know Sumeet Raghavan Had Played Lord Krishna’s Friend in DD Bharati Show Mahabharat?

Popular television personality Sumeet Raghavan is popularly known among the viewers for his role of Dr Sahil Sarabhai in the cult comedy show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. As the most 'normal' character in the show, Sumeet's Sahil becomes the audience's standin for the antics of the Sarabhai family. While he has also been a part of other shows like Ghar Ki Baat Hai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, they couldn't manage to reach the unprecedented popularity of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Why even the second season of the show couldn't reach the standards of the first! Sumeet Raghavan Birthday Special: 5 Witty Sahil Sarabhai Dialogues That Will Make You Root For His Character More Than Maya or Monisha!

But for this story, let take a walk down the memory role and look at one role that Sumeet has done in the pre-Sarabhai phase of his career. That too, at a very young age. A show that is now being talked about by netizens because it is getting re-telecast by Doordarshan during the lockdown. We are talking about BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Along with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the mythological show has once again found a crazy following on television, love for which is also pouring on social media as well. Mahabharat: Draupadi's Cheer-Haran Episode Leaves Viewers Shaken, Fans Wonder if Lord Krishna Can Save Her in Today's Times (View Tweets).

Not many know that Sumeet Raghavan had played a character in Mahabharat. In the portions of the show that centred around Lord Krishna's teenage years, Sumeet had played a young Sudama, the poor Brahmin boy whose bonding with the Vishnu avatar is considered as one of the greatest tales of friendship.

Check Out An Episode Below That Features Sumeet as the Young Sudama:

Interestingly, another popular television actor, Chetan Hansraj, played a young Balrama in the same show. Hansraj would later played Bheem in Ekta Kapoor's shortlived take on Mahabharat.