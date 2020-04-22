Sumeet Raghavan Birthday Special: 5 Witty Sahil Sarabhai Dialogues That Will Make You Root For His Character More Than Maya or Monisha!

Sahil Sarabhai Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many television shows from the 90s and 2000s have made a comeback. Among them is the ultimate sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai which was one of the classiest comedy show back then. While the world loved and went gaga over Maya Sarabhai's (Ratna Pathak Shah) character from the show, we have a different taste and think it was Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai who was superb. From his on the spot face expression to funny jokes, this man was awesome. And as Sumeet Raghavan celebrates his birthday on April 22, 2020, we could not control but talk about his 'Super See Upar' dialogues as Sahil Sarabhai. Sarabhai VS Sarabhai Flashback: This Sumeet Raghavan - Rupali Ganguly Commercial Will Remind You Of Sahil and Monisha (Watch Video).

Indu and Maya Sarabhai's eldest son and Monisha's husband, Sahil's character on the show was so epic that his liners rib-tickled us everytime he uttered something. Also, the way he used to throw shade via jokes, we as a fan would LOVE it. And so on his birthday today, we bring to you 5 best dialogues of the Sahil which are LIT AF: Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 6 Savage Maya Sarabhai Dialogues That Make For Brutally Satisfying Burns You Want to Use in Real Life.

1. "Umm, Trustworthy Also!"

2. "Aur Ab Poore 6 Saal Lagengy Inko Chabanein Mein"

4."Acha! Phir Toh Usne Do Minute Mein Haa Kar Diya Hoga Na!"

4. "Bas Bas Naam Chahiye Pura Nibhand Nai Chahiye"

5. "Mom Inter-state Scrabble Competition Mein 1st Aayi Hai!"

So, which one from the above dialogues is your favourite? Apart from being a stunning entertainer on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Sumeet has been part of many other shows on TV namely Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai and Hudd Kar Di. Happy Birthday Sumeet Raghavan from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!