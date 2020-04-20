Mahabharat: Draupadi's Cheer-Haran Episode Leaves Viewers Shaken, Fans Wonder if Lord Krishna Can Save Her in Today's Times (View Tweets)

Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mahabharat re-aired an episode that has left the Twitterati shocked. As we all know Doordarshan is retelecasting the hit '90s mythological show, Mahabharat. Today, the series reached the episode about Draupadi's cheer haran and how Lord Krishna rescue her. The viewers were, of course, shocked and saddened by the scene because of sensitive content. But at the same time, everyone lauded how the show handled it, how well the scene was directed and how well, Roopa Ganguly acted in the scene.

Roopa, who now serves as a Member of the Parliament for BJP, has been garnering praises once again for her acting skills with the reruns of Mahabharat. The cheer haran scene has earned her even more fans for her heart-wrenching acting. The actress also took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the scene. Check out some of the reactions to today's episode here.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

People Are Only Figuring Out Karna's Nature

So it was karna who was giving ideas to duryadhan. I got soft spot for karna but at cheerharan scene he was very evil. Warrior don't take revenge like this. And vikarna was only man who had balls #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/MBk8izLbNb — Akshay (@akshayk_91) April 20, 2020

Draupadi Is Still Helpess

Revenge Mode On

One Of The Best Directed Episodes

One of the best directed episodes on Indian television and I am still saying this in 2020! The very dupatta clenched with her teeth and the expression on @RoopaSpeaks face gave me goosebumps. The full unit of #Mahabharat should take a bow and pat their backs! pic.twitter.com/5w940OoPCc — @@ (@MrAjayAgarwal) April 20, 2020

Who Will Save Today's Draupadi?

अपनी ऊँगली के बहते खून पर द्रौपदी द्वारा बांधी गई पट्टी के एक एक धागे का ऋण चुकाने का वादा करने वाले केशव आ गए द्रौपदी का चीर बढ़ाने। पता नहीं इस ज़माने द्रौपदी की लाज बचाने कौन कृष्ण आए? कौन?? #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/9OItYrJkEA — Swati Sachdeva (@swatisachdeva_) April 20, 2020

Check Out This Tweet:

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Goosebumps:

One of the tones of tweets was about what would happen if the attempt was made on Draupadi today. Another user had pointed out how Draupadi will feel helpless even today.