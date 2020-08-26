After a lot of speculations, finally, the cat was out of the bag that Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has said goodbye to the comedy show. She was part of the sitcom for almost 12 years. However, the makers were quick to find another replacement and it was confirmed that it is none other than Sunayana Fozdar who will be the new Anjali on TMKOC. The interesting part here is that while on the SAB TV hit show Fozdar will be soon seen in a housewife avatar as Tarak's wife, in real life, she is a stunner. Her Instagram profile is LIT and we are damn series. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.
Be it ethnic, western or something revealing, Sunayana Fozdar is one fashionable girl we didn't know about. So, before she appears as Anjali Mehta on TMKOC, here are 10 ultra-glam pictures of the actress which will brighten up your day for sure. Check it out. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi to Get Replaced by Sunayana Fozdar on the Show?
Let's Start With Our Favourite, A Quirky Printed Skirt Paired With A Crop Top!
Alice in Wanderland 💙 #styleinspo #lifestyleblogger #fashionblogger #croptop #fridayvibes
Sunayana In A Pastel Floral Jumpsuit!
Hey Sun Shine on me 🌞 After long posting a picture wearing my all time fav @faballey Summer looks curated ...nude floral jumpsuit half moon earrings .... Why stop dressing up !when u have ur Summer Styles curated 📷 @b99photography mua @makeoverbysejalthakkar hair @sawant3220
HOT Mess!
Her Love For Florals Continues!
Cutie In Basics!
Fozdar Looking GORG In A Sparking Anarkali Dress!
Sometimes, smelling a cloth brings back the memories lived with it. 💓 Like this one from my friend's wedding that gives me nostalgic feeling. Especially when these throwbacks revive the good times where I used to wait to dress up in Indian attire!! @kuvraniofficial is an expert at creating such beautiful hand crafted pieces and I am glad on being associated with them for all these years #stylemepretty #weddingattire #bloggerlife #indianweddings #indianattire #stylemeprettyweddings #familyweddings #lifestyleblogger
A Little White Dress Paired With A Statement Jewellery!
Sunayana Stunner In A Blush Pink Six-Yard!
Perfect occasion to Celebrate my love for sarees!!!! Iam wearing a beautiful saree from #kalkibackwithbangsale Lets celebrate this Independence Day Giveaway with @kalkifashion 🇨🇮 So Simple!!!❤Comment Below the exact colour of the Saree I'm wearing in this post and the one who gets it right Wins a voucher worth Rs 2100 !!!!!!✌ Log on to their website www.kalkifashion.com And also check out Upto 50% off Sale on all outfits, jewelry & accessories !!!!! #kalkibackwithbangsale bigger and better!!!!! 📷 @yash_bhatwal_photography hair @kanizfatima_123 #kalkifashion #traditionalattire #giveawaycontest #ethinicwear #independenceday #contestalert #independence2020 #giveawaytime #win #tradionalsaree #sareelove #fashion #saree #sareeblogger #ethinicblogger
We Love The Choker Neckpiece!
I woke up like this 😄🤭 Well I wish...I always tell everyone We never look like this...its a team work ... Kudos👏 to all the creative professionals behind the scenes who make plain Jane's like us look like a Diva ❤ Concept and stylist ,muah: @makeupbyradhikathakkar 💓 (So creative and hardworking) 📷 @ibphotography27 💓 (my most favorite) location :@eatanytimemumbai thank you @twopencilstalent Ruchi🤗 #fashionblogger #fashionnova #style #fashionista #ootd #fashionstyle #instafashion #instagood #actor #actorslife #model #photography #instagram #influencer #photooftheday #beauty #fashionable #streetstyle #picoftheday #outfitoftheday #lifestyle #fashionnova #fashionstatement #fashiongram #fashioninspo #fashiongoals #fashionillustration
She Exactly Knows How To Slay In Denim!
Life Smiles at you when you are happy, But life salutes you when you make others happy❤ - Charlie Chaplin. Truly said: The only way to cheer yourself up is to cheer someone else😁 Lets make some1 happy today🤗 outfit @stylisthamper 📷 @yash_bhatwal_photography hair @kanizfatima_123 #fashionblogger #fashion #style #fashionista #ootd #fashionstyle #instafashion #instagood #actor #actorslife #photography #instagram #influencer #photooftheday #beauty #fashionable #streetstyle #picoftheday #outfitoftheday #lifestyle #fashionnova #fashionstatement #fashiongram #fashioninspo #fashiongoal #fashionillustration
Well, that was it, a tour inside the stylish closet of the new Anjali Bhabhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. FYI, Sunayana Fozdar made her TV debut with Santaan on Star Plus. Ahead she has worked in many serials namely Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, SuperCops vs Supervillains, Yam Hain Hum, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Belan Wali Bahu and more.
In a recent interview with ETimes, Sunayana also talked about replacing Neha Mehta."I am feeling the pressure because Neha was so good and people love her, now I have to make sure that people love me also," she said. Stay tuned!
