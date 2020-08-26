After a lot of speculations, finally, the cat was out of the bag that Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has said goodbye to the comedy show. She was part of the sitcom for almost 12 years. However, the makers were quick to find another replacement and it was confirmed that it is none other than Sunayana Fozdar who will be the new Anjali on TMKOC. The interesting part here is that while on the SAB TV hit show Fozdar will be soon seen in a housewife avatar as Tarak's wife, in real life, she is a stunner. Her Instagram profile is LIT and we are damn series. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Be it ethnic, western or something revealing, Sunayana Fozdar is one fashionable girl we didn't know about. So, before she appears as Anjali Mehta on TMKOC, here are 10 ultra-glam pictures of the actress which will brighten up your day for sure. Check it out. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi to Get Replaced by Sunayana Fozdar on the Show?

Well, that was it, a tour inside the stylish closet of the new Anjali Bhabhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. FYI, Sunayana Fozdar made her TV debut with Santaan on Star Plus. Ahead she has worked in many serials namely Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, SuperCops vs Supervillains, Yam Hain Hum, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Belan Wali Bahu and more.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sunayana also talked about replacing Neha Mehta."I am feeling the pressure because Neha was so good and people love her, now I have to make sure that people love me also," she said. Stay tuned!

