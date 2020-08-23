SAB TV's hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been churning news from quite a few days. As if the chaos surrounding Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was not enough, it was confirmed a few days back that Balwinder Singh Suri will get into the shoes of Roshan Singh Sodhi (Gurcharan Singh), as the latter has decided to quit the show. That's not it, as earlier a few reports hinted that actress Neha Mehta who essays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta on the show has also said goodbye to the show. While there has been no official confirmation by the actress on this yet, a fresh report in TOI suggests that someone is all set to replace Neha on TMKOC. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!

According to the portal, Neha will be replaced by none other than actress Sunayana Fozdar. The report further elaborates that she is all set to start shooting for her part from August 23, 2020 (today). She will be seen opposite Sailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta on the comedy serial. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta aka Anjali to Quit the Show?

For the unversed, Sunayana has been in the showbiz from quite a long time and has been part of TV shows such as Santaan, Belan Wali Bahu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Left Right Left and Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka. We bet, fans will surely miss Neha as Anjali on TMKOC, but the makers also have no other way to deal with the situation. The report also mentions that after lockdown, Neha Mehta has not to get back to work. Bigg Boss 14: Munmun Dutta aka 'Babita' From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is NOT a Part of Salman Khan's Show (View Post).

FYI, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been doing immensely well on the TRP chart and in the previous week had grabbed spot two followed by Kundali Bhagya. Stay tuned!

