Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be performing a kanjak pooja for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi in the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa says she is an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga and thus she performed this ritual. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Returns With a Lot of Zeal on Super Dancer 4 (Watch Promo).

She says: "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'kanjak pooja' for Arshiya." Her performance left an everlasting impact on all the judges. Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves. Shilpa Shetty Resumes Super Dancer 4 Shoot Amid Husband Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket Case.

Geeta Kapur highly praised the act and says: "I have never been to Vaishno Devi temple, but really wish to go there someday. This was a very beautiful performance and it deserves a 'Sajdaa' (praise)." Furthermore, Anurag Basu highly appreciated the choreography and praised her guru Anuradha for being such a good storyteller. He said, "I was so lost in the story, it was just amazing." 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

