Actress Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Star Plus' Sanjivani 2, has returned to shooting. No, the actress has not signed a TV show but she recently shot for an AD film for traditional attire. And while Surbhi was all smiles and looked brilliant in the shoot pictures, that was not how Surbhi was feeling, while on the set. Surbhi took to social media to share some snaps from the shoot, but let us tell you, 'scary' was what was going on in Surbhi's mind. Green and Gorgeous: Surbhi Chandna Looks Like An Eid Ka Chand In This Outfit Gifted By Her Fans (View Post).

"When one is working, various thoughts do creep in and it is even worse when the shoot is over. All I have been doing is recalling the moments of the day, that's how the scare has set in. But also, one can’t stop living because I see no antidote anytime soon," Surbhi told Pinkvilla. Surbhi Chandna Thanks Her 2.5 Million Instagram Family With Sexy Pictures In A Green Ruffle Dress (View Photos).

But Surbhi did take her set of precautions and revealed, "I made sure I kept having the concoction made by my parents cause I was the only one without the mask since I can't do a print shoot with a mask on. So, that was for my safety and the safety of others. But every time I got into another change, I would sanitize my hands. Also, I avoided eating on the sets and once I was home I had to shower head to toe and lots of other things." Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Considering Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan As Her Next Naagins? (Details Inside).

While Surbhi was scared to death about returning to shoot, she also had a practical viewpoint about it. "This is what I live for, I have been longing to, but apprehensions that artists have are totally justified and all one can do is keep their immunity strong. As the experts also say, a mask can be a hindrance so once shoots start, TV shows or film shoots, God knows how will things be," concluded the Ishqbaaz beauty.

