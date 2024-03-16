Juggernaut Productions and Amazon Mini TV celebrated the success of their latest Rakshak franchise, Rakshak—India’s Braves, chapters 1 and 2. The release of chapter 2 was celebrated with a success party attended by the cast, crew, and notable personalities from the television and OTT industry. Rakshak—India’s Braves: Varun Mitra Shares His Preparation Journey for the Role.

Rakshak India's Braves Success Party (Photo Credits: PR Handout)

Actors Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, Amit Gaur, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Harleen Sethi, Aahana Kumra, Varun Sood, Mohit Malik, Vishwas Kinni, Gul Khan, and others were seen at the party held at Sorozai last night. Rakshak - India's Braves Chapter 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna's Amazon miniTV's Series Triumphs with Stellar Performances and Realistic Thrills.

Juggernaut Productions has numerous hits like Shoorveer, Jaanbaaz , Code M & Illegal, Avrodh, Married Woman, and many more under its banner.

