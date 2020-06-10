Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Considering Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan As Her Next Naagins? (Details Inside)

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna Approached For Naagin 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, looks like Ekta Kapoor has taken the suggestions of fans and made a huge move, with regards to the casting of Naagin 5. While names like that of Dipika Kakar, Divyanka Tripathi and Maheck Chahal have been coming up as the probable Naagin 5 leads. Maheck Chahal was quick to dismiss the reports of being approached for the supernatural thriller. However, fans have demanded that the soap queen cast Hina Khan as the next Naagin. And looks like Ekta has heard their prayers and has not only approached Hina Khan, but also Surbhi Chandna to lead Naagin 5. Well, media reports say so. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!.

As per reports, Hina and Surbhi are the lead contenders for Naagin 5. Both the actresses have a huge fan following on social media and are also known for their terrific acting performances. Sources have told Pinkvilla, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences." Naagin 5: Mahek Chahal In Talks For the Next Season of Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show? Actress Denies Claims (View Post).

However, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna are yet to confirm or deny doing Naagin 5. As per the report, the actresses are still in talks with the makers and are yet to make up their minds. It was a well-known fact that Ekta had wanted Hina Khan as the lead Naagin in Naagin 4 but date clashes played the villain in this reunion. Ishqbaaaz Actress Surbhi Chandna Reveals She Was Once Thrown Out of a Shoot, Says ‘I Was Told That I Don’t Fit the Bill’.

Back in May, rumours of Naagin 4 being taken off air were in the headlines, followed by that of the show undergoing a re-vamp. However, Ekta Kapoor, in a clarification video, revealed that Naagin 4 will get its conclusion in a 4-episode 'Fantastic' finale and the makers will immediately jump into Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5'(Watch Video).

Ekta also went on to acknowledge that they (makers) had worked a little less on Naagin 4 as compared to its previous seasons. Poor ratings of Naagin 4, as compared to its successors' record-breaking TRPs was the main reason for the show shutting shop so soon and Ekta Kapoor also took full responsibility for the show's failure.