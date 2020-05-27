Green and Gorgeous: Surbhi Chandna Looks Like An Eid Ka Chand In This Outfit Gifted By Her Fans (View Post)

Surbhi Chandna Eid Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many lives have been affected. Not just this, the deadly virus this year even did not let people celebrate Eid with grandeur, courtesy the lockdown imposed in the country. On the occasion of the last day of Ramadan, many Bollywood and television stars decked up at their home and wished Eid Mubarak to their fans. Among them, it was also TV actress, Surbhi Chandna who wished her admirers on the festive day with a tweet. And now, even though a little late, the actress shared her Eid look on Instagram and it's extra-special, wondering why? Then read on. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Death of the Crime Patrol Actress (View Tweets).

The Ishqbaaaz actress took to her social media and not one but posted four pics of herself looking all pretty. In the photo, Chandna can be seen wearing an outfit gifted by her fans. Yep, that's correct. Respecting her fans feeling on Eid, Surbhi wore the couture sent by them. She can be seen in an off-shoulder pastel green coloured top which is paired with Kundan jewellery comprising of maang tikka and earrings. Indeed, she looks gorgeous. Ishqbaaaz Actress Surbhi Chandna Reveals She Was Once Thrown Out of a Shoot, Says ‘I Was Told That I Don’t Fit the Bill’.

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's Post Below:

“Some Pictures in the Eid Look Gifted by fans #fanlove #swipeleft #scians," the actress stylish post's caption read. Besides, the outfit and jewellery, the actress' makeup game also looks quite glossy and strong. As soon as she posted these beautiful pics on her social media, fans could not keep calm and dropped positive comments on the same. We are sure, fans who gifted Surbhi these Eidi would be on cloud nine. Stay tuned!