Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in talks of the fans for the longest of time. The replacement of few actors and also the shoot of new episodes have got the fans excited about what's next on the plate. Recently, Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Mehta's character quit the show. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. However, now if we go by her recent statements, she wishes to return to the show as Anjali! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked (Watch Video).

In her recent chat with Times of India, she said, "'Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return.Majority and pressure works in today's times but then, I shouldn't be looking into that and spoil my mind."

She further added, "If they and the audience wish so, I will happily continue. I am ready. I am ready to sail in the waters with my wings open. Open the gateway for me." Neha also stated that she has not yet watched the episodes of new Anjali Mehta but she wishes only good things for the show. Now, it has to be seen whether the makers decide to take a call on Neha's desire to make a comeback. Stay tuned.

