July 28, 2020, the day that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debuted its first episode on July 28, 2008. If we can say that any show apart from the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that has managed to keep the audience entertained and in this case, keep the audience's funny bone tickled in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the famous Gokuldham Vaasi. And on the eve of the show clocking 12 years, actor Dilip Joshi, also known as Jethalal Champaklal Gada took to his newly created Instagram account to thank everyone who has showered love and positivity on the show. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team began filming for fresh episodes from July 10 onwards with every possible safety precaution in place. In fact, the entry point of the sets has been equipped with a self-hand sanitising stand, temperature checks and entrants to the set are given a pair of fresh gloves, a face mask and a face shield. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Begins Shoot; Fresh Set of Face Mask, Shield and Gloves Provided At Entry (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday TMKOC..😊 A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

The show based on writer Taarak Mehta's column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma aired its first episode on July 28, 2008, and was recently in the news for its return to television with fresh episodes on July 22. And elated Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans even trended '#TMKOC' on Twitter which was one of the top ones on that day. Congratulations Team!

