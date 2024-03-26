Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popularly known for playing Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, accused the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment in 2023. An FIR was filed against him. Earlier today, it was revealed that Jennifer has won the case. The actress now shared a video on her Instagram and reacted to the verdict on the sexual harassment case. She thanked her fans, close friends, family members, and lawyer for believing in her. She added that she went through 'extreme mental trauma, loss of employment and friends' during her fight against Asit. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Producer Asit Kumarr Modi – Details Inside.

The actress went on to add, 'And what about giving verdict for Sohail Ramani & Jatin Bajaj? No punishment at all to all 3 of them, so I am not satisfied completely... Still thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for at least looking into the case unlike the police authorities, but i won't sit quiet. They proved Asit Modi guilty of sexual harassment, which I knew from the beginning, what is new in it?' Taarak Mehta's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Accuses Producer Asit Modi of Sexual Harassment, Quits Show Over #MeToo Incident.

Check Out Jennifer Mistry's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

For the uninitiated, Jennifer had accused Sohail and Jatin of misbehaving with her on TMKOC sets. She said, 'The verdict does not even ask Mr Modi, Sohil & Jatin to even apologize to me, as I was clearly abused working in Tmkoc & d compensation asked to pay is menial, this I say because, 5 lakhs is a petty amount for Mr Modi.' She went on to add that she's not accepting the verdict.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).