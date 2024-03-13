Fans of the popular reality show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma were in awe when news broke of actress Munmun Dutta's engagement to Raj Anadkat. In the latest updates, Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babibta Krishnan Iyer, is reportedly engaged with Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tipendra Jhetalal Gada in the show. As rumours swirl online about their engagement, let's delve into the details, including the intriguing age gap between the couple. TMKOC's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Get Engaged in Vadodara – Reports.

Munmun Dutta Engaged to Raj Anadkat?

How Old Is Munmun Dutta Aka Babita?

Actress Munmun Dutta was born on September 28, 1987, in Durgapur city of West Bengal. She started her career by modelling and doing smaller roles in movies before finally becoming a household name in Asit Kumar Modi's popular show. The 36-year-old has been a part of TMKOC ever since the show started in 2008.

How Old Is Raj Anadkat Who Played Tapu?

Raj was born on November 7, 1966, making him 27 years old. The actor entered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah almost a decade after Dutta's initial appearance in 2017. However, Raj bid farewell to the show in 2022. Following his departure, Nitish Bhaluni stepped into the role of Tapu, carrying on the legacy of the beloved character. Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat Engagement Reports Spark Memefest Online, Netizens Share TMKOC Jethalal's Reaction After 'Watching Babita and Tapu Getting Engaged' Funny Memes.

The Age Gap?

The rumoured couple, hence, has an age gap of almost 10 years. Multiple reports of the actors dating emerged earlier online, but Munmun Dutta strongly opposed those rumours. The actress, who is quite vocal on her social media, lashed out at media portals for spreading baseless rumours about her personal life.

