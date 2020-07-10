Barely a day after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda posted pictures of how the SAB TV sitcom's sets were being prepped for their artists' return, the show has started shooting. Yes, you read that correctly. The sitcom's makers have resumed shooting on July 10, 115 days after shooting had stopped and Malav took to Instagram to post pictures of his team, all set with COVID-19 protection gear and monsoon protection gear in full-on work mode. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Countdown Begins: Director Malav Rajda Posts Photos of How Makers Are Ensuring Precautionary Measures.

The SAB TV show is one of the last projects to begin its shoot, given that most television soaps began filming in June end itself, as soon as the Maharashtra Government approved for shoots to begin and issued a standard operating procedure to be followed on sets. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumar Modi Reveals He Is Not Issuing Pay Cuts To His Actors, Also Refutes Rumours of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi's Exit From The Show.

Check Out Malav's Post Below:

In fact, a proper entry point to the sets has been designated where one must wash their hands with sanitiser, get their temperature checked and then they are even given a fresh face shield, a new mask and a pair of gloves.

Check Out The Pics Below:

Safety Protocals At TMKOC's Set Entry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Proper sanitisation of the sets has become an even more important step after Sony TV's Mere Sai and Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar sets were plagued by the global pandemic. Their shoots had to be halted for a couple of days and resumed recently.

