New Delhi, January 14: Television actor Surbhi Chandna, famous for her roles in popular shows such as Naagin 5, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Qubool Hai, has accused budget airline Vistara of subjecting her to "mental harassment" during a recent incident at Mumbai airport. Chandna took to her social media handles on Saturday to express her frustration and disappointment with Vistara, alleging that her priority luggage was misplaced, and she faced misbehaviour from a ground staff member.

In a post, the actor narrated her ordeal, highlighting the distress caused by the airline's alleged negligence. “The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline,” she wrote on X. Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather

Vistara responded to Chandna's claims promptly on the post, assuring the actor that her complaint would be addressed with the utmost priority. “Hi Ms. Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest. Thanks,” Vistara replied in a tweet. Delhi-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted to Indore Due to Bad Weather At Delhi Airport

"Deepika Pawar - @Vistara Mumbai airport ground staff is extremely unprofessional & undertrained and was unapologetic of the situation. Extremely rude in her approach straight up said 'we do not know when your bag will come and we cannot commit anything'. Also when asked about delivery, she said 'my vendors are occupied and I will not be able to deliver the bag to you. It will be better if you come to pick it up. This is the pathetic staff and service of the airline when they are at fault," Chandna posted on her Instagram story.

