The past few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw the Gokuldham residents face some trying times when Abdul develops COVID symptoms. This leads to the residents go on panic mode as Abdul visited all of their houses for daily purposes. The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will witness residents of Gokuldhaam Society happy and unburdened of a looming worry of COVID-19. The residents, who were until recently on tenterhooks with regards to their COVID-19 test results, rejoice on finding out about their negative results. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

Each of them steps out into their balconies and is feeling fresh and light in the heart. With renewed energy and vigour, Gokuldhaamites are chirping away. When one of them decides to hum a song, the others catch on until everyone in the Society is singing in unison. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Residents Remain On Tenterhooks As They Await Their COVID-19 Test Results.

Right there, right then a moment gets created which becomes the highlight of the day for Gokuldhaam Society. All songs sung by each of the residents are classics originally sung and composed by the late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Born on June 4, 1946, the versatile Indian singer passed away on September 25, 2020. In his loving memory, the show has dedicated the episodes singing some of his most renowned songs. Want to cath the S. P. B. special tune in to the show tonight.

