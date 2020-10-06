The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see everyone in Golkuldhaam Society patiently wait for their COVID-19 test results to come out. They hope for the best but are prepared for the worst as well. Nevertheless, they are all resolve to be in it all together. And this attitude has kept the Society from spiraling into panic and haphazard thinking. While each one of them can’t help but worry for themselves as much for others, they remain positive and calm throughout. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: Gokuldham Society Members Undergo COVID-19 Tests After Abdul Develops Coronavirus Symptoms.

Every resident in the Society, at one time or another has encountered some very serious problems in their own lives and they have come together to solve each other’s problems whenever required. However, this event is nothing comparable to what Gokuldhaam Society has ever had to face. Despite being so close to each other, they cannot comfort each other like they would’ve under normal circumstances. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Abdul Chacha Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms, Gokuldhaam Members Lock Society Gates.

The fear of spreading the Coronavirus to someone has necessitated them to remain isolated from each other in their own homes. Bhide, as always, has conducted himself like a role model by following all the protocols and ensuring the safety of his Society. Dr Haathi like so many doctors everywhere in the world has dedicated the last several months to be available for treating COVID-19 patients. Everyone in Gokuldhaam, irrespective of what their profession is, has been doing their bit to fight the difficulties of the pandemic.

But now it is a test of time and a test, the results of which are going to determine who falls prey to the invisible disease and who escapes. What will those who contract the virus do? And what about the rest who don’t? A moment of truth is about to befall on the residents of Gokuldhaam Society and viewers should not miss this moment.

