SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It was very recently when the cast and crew of the daily soap celebrated a milestone on the sets of the show as the hilarious show completed 3000 episodes. All that being said, as per the latest update, one of the cast member from the serial has been tested COVID-19 positive. And it is Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter who has been hit by the deadly virus. The actress took to her Instagram and informed her fans about the same. Ahuja mentioned in the post that she is asymptomatic. Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

In her post, Priya also urged to all those who came in contact with her in the past 2-3 days to go and get tested for coronavirus. "It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC. I’m in-home quarantine, Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls," a part of her caption reads. Himanshi Khurana, Former Bigg Boss Contestant, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Priya Ahuja's Post Below:

As soon as the actress announced this news on social media, not just fans, but even a few actors from TMKOC wished her a speedy recovery. Dilip Joshi aka Jeethalal, Samay Shah, Jheel Mehta are a few names who poured in get well soon messages for Priya. For the unaware, Priya Ahuja Rajda is wife to Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Stay tuned.

