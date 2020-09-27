There are several celebs from the film and small screen industry who have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Some are asymptomatic whilst some have been tested positive after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. Despite taking utmost precaution, people are getting infected with coronavirus and the celeb who has now being tested positive for COVID-19 is former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana. Arjun Rampal Quarantined At Home After Co-Stars Manav Kaul And Anand Tiwari Test Positive For COVID-19 On The Sets Of ‘Nail Polish’.

Himanshi Khurana has shared a post on social media and informed her followers that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She has mentioned, “I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening.” The Bigg Boss 13 contestant had participated in farmers’ protest against the latest farm bill in Mumbai. Himanshi has urged everyone who came in contact with her to get the COVID-19 test done and follow the safety protocols. Farm Bill Protests: Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, Himanshi Khurana Tweet #IStandWithFarmers Extending Support to Farmers Opposing Modi Govt's New Agriculture Reforms.

Himanshi Khurana Tests Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT

Himanshi Khurana had also shared a video on September 26 mentioning that she had taken part in the protest because she wanted to. She also clarified citing that it wasn’t any PR strategy and also expressed her views on farmers’ protest.

