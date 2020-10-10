The official teaser of Taish has been released on the internet. It is an Indian revenge drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar. This project is to be streamed on Zee5 in the form of film as well as a six-episode series, simultaneously. The first glimpse of the Taish world was shown in the teaser and it promises suspense, action and drama in equal parts. Actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane take up lot of space here. Pulkit Samrat Resumes Work amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Actor Shares Pic Wearing a Mask from the Sets.

The teaser has no dialogues. Instead, it shows various mysterious as well as intense scenes with very little explanation of what's going on. However, there's blood, romance, violence in the scenes but the purpose will be revealed only in the trailer. Check out the teaser below.

Watch Taish Teaser Below:

In his chat with media, Nambiar described the series as, "Taish is a test of human emotions and our perseverance to fight the odds stacked against us. It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a motif, the story will take you through an emotional, wild ride." The film cum series will start streaming from October 29.

