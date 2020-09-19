Actor Pulkit Samrat has come back from vacation with rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and is now back to work. Pulkit shared a picture on Instagram sporting a lapel collar jacket with white shirt and a mask. Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Go Out on a Long Drive With Their Pet Dog (View Post)

"Back to work! #NewNormal #WearMask #StaySafeDoston #LaaparvahiMatKarona," he wrote. Suswagatam Khushamadeed: Pulkit Samrat’s Upcoming Movie to Spread a Message of Love, Friendship and Compassion

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

Pulkit did not share what he is shooting for. The actor, who was last seen on "Pagalpanti", will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama, "Taish".

