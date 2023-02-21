Actor Taha Shah Badussha talked about his shooting experience with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the upcoming web series Taj-Divided by Blood. The web series also features Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul and Aashim Gulati. Set in the 16th century, the show is all about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of transfer of power among his three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. Dharmendra Shares His Look as Shaikh Salim Chishti for ZEE5's Taj -Divided By Blood and He is Quite Unrecognisable in There! (View Pics).

While Akbar is played by Naseeruddin Shah, Taha Shah is essaying the character of Akbar's second son, Murad. He said: "I feel fortunate to be able to share screen space for a pivotal role like Murad with the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah for Taj-Divided by Blood. Naseer sir, who played my on-screen father, was an absolute delight to work with off-screens well. It was a learning experience of a lifetime to take tips about the craft while working with him." The actor is putting all his efforts into playing a historical character. From learning horse riding to sword fighting. He also took diction lessons for Urdu.While praising the Masoom actor, he said: "Despite being such a veteran performer, Naseer sir amazed me with his approach towards the script, the analysis, and the amount of work he puts in for a project, even after years of an illustrious career such as his, he is always reading his scripts akin to a newcomer, striving to make each scene better, and it was an absolutely humbling experience to watch." Taj-Divided By Blood: Dharmendra And Naseeruddin Shah's ZEE5 Historical Drama Series Set Release On March 3.

The actor, who is known for his roles in the films like Luv Ka The End, Gippi, Baar Baar Dekho, Ranchi Diaries, and also did web series such as Bullets, Bekaboo2, among others, said that the ace actor inspired him for the way he shows respect towards his-co actors." Naseer sir not only shares his inputs for the script but also encourages thoughts and ideas from his co-actors, no matter how new or established they are, which inspired me. We would chat about our scenes, acting styles, the process of acting, and his experiences over the years, which not only facilitated my growth as an actor but also as a person," he concluded. Taj- Divided by Blood will release on March 3 on Zee 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).