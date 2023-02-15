Veteran superstar, Dharmendra, took to his social media today and dropped the first look from his upcoming web series Taj Divided by Blood. In the photo, the actor looks unrecognisable as Sheikh Salim Chisti in a turban and long white beard. Produced by Contiloe Digital, the show will release on ZEE5. Have a look. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed BJP's Poll In-Charge; Mansukh Mandaviya, K Annamalai Co-Incharges.

Dharmebdra in Taj:

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Dharmendra as Salim Chishti:

an other look…… hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/TsYlHBKXXt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Taj on ZEE5:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)