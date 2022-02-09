The Book of Boba Fett just wrapped itself up with an episode that was more underwhelming than anything. Featuring plot lines being rushed, it left a lot more to be desired. Overall, it just made The Book of Boba Fett feel like canon fodder. Seeing Boba Fett team up with allies and try and take down the Pyke Syndicate, the episode sure did feature a lot of action. There were some good moments of good excitement, but those were overshadowed by the many discrepancies that were present. The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Annoyed With Temuera Morrison's 'Cameo' in His Own Series; React to it With Funny Memes and Jokes!

The final episode of The Book of Boba Fett saw Boba Fett take down the Pyke's and become the crime lord of Mos Espa. It also showed us a tease of what we can expect from season three of The Mandalorian. The show itself does a good job of setting up the next season and gives us a clear idea of where we might be heading. There is also a post-credits scene here that will leave the fans of a certain character happy. With that being said, here is the ending of The Book of Boba Fett explained. The Book of Boba Fett: Here’s the New Exciting Poster of Star Wars Spin-Off Featuring The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker and More!

The Ending

After Fett is successful in taking down the Pykes, he faces off against Cad Bane. They both engage in a shootout with Cad Bane emerging on top, but just as he is about to take out Fett, he is hit by his Gaffi Stick. Boba having the upper hand, kills Bane and emerges victorious.

Din on the other hand is trying to calm down the Rancor who is destroying the city. Unable to do so, he is thrown to the ground by the Rancor and is left defenseless. In the mean time, Grogu comes from behind and is able to subdue the Rancor using the force. Grogu then falls asleep next to the Rancor.

Establishing peace, Fett finally enjoys being a crime lord. Having the love of the people, he finally has achieved what he wanted. We see him standing next to the mods and Black Krrsantan after which the episode cuts to Din. In space with Grogu, who doesn't want to be a Jedi anymore and wants to be with Din, we see them both launch into hyperspace after which the episode ends.

Post-Credits

The post-credits shows us that Cob Vanth actually isn't dead, but is in the Bacta Tank. The final shot is him getting modifications from a mod.

Whatever the next season for The Book of Boba Fett might be, it looks like we might be getting more of Cob Vanth. With him getting modifications, we can maybe see him take on Fett.

With Fett taking the armour, that left Vanth vulnerable and maybe he might hold a grudge for that.

Not exactly is known about what might happen in the second season of The Book of Boba Fett or we might even get a second season, but it would be fun to explore other Clones that are alive. Captain Rex is still alive and kicking, so it might be fun to see him show up.

How Does it Set Up The Mandalorian Season 3

With Din no longer being a part of the Mandalorian creed, he has to travel back to Mandalore to regain his title. This was established in episode five, and it looks that's where him and Grogu are heading at the end.

With Grogu no longer wanting to be trained as a Jedi, we might even get to see the consequences of that. It surely is going to be interesting to see where they go from here.

Not much is known with when The Mandalorian Season 3 will release, but we can expect it come out at the end of this year.

All the episodes for The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

