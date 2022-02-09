The Book of Boba Fett has had quite the interesting discourse online to say the least. The last two episodes of this Star Wars spinoff were filled to the brim with cameos and fan services, but one character got sidelined really hard. It's none other than the show's hero himself, Boba Fett. Having a collective of 20 seconds of screentime, Boba Fett has made a cameo in his own show now. While fans haven't complained much about it, they surely seem to be annoyed and making fun of it with memes and jokes. Here are some of the best reaction we could find online.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

 

