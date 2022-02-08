A new poster of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett has been unveiled ahead of the Season 1 finale. The poster looks super intriguing as it features the collection of all the characters present on the show. The finale of Season 1 of the Star Wars spin-off will premiere on Disney+ on February 9.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Latest #BookofBobaFett poster shows off the collection of characters so far ahead of the season finale 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LRaFdzlGmu — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 8, 2022

