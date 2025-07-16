Popular social media star Faisal Shaikh, better known as Mr. Faisu, is once again grabbing headlines and this time, it’s for his personal life. The TikTok star was previously linked to television actress Jannat Zubair. While neither they officially confirmed their relationship, but their close bond and frequent collaborations led fans to believe they were dating. However, in March 2025, Jannat unfollowed Faisu on Instagram. Even her mother Nazneen and brother Ayan Zubair also unfollowed him. Faisu later did the same, hinting that their alleged relationship had come to an end. Now, a video has surfaced on social media featuring Faisu and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga. Did Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr Faisu UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram? Rumoured Lovebirds Spark Breakup Speculations.

Mr Faisu and Shefali Bagga Spotted Together – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Both were seen stepping out of a restaurant together. Shefali wore a red dress while Faisu kept it casual in a white t-shirt and blue baggy jeans. The red roses in Shefali’s hand caught fans attention, leading many to wonder if romance is cooking between the two. Is Faisal Shaikh Planning To Marry Jannat Zubair? Mr Faisu Blushes As Farah Khan Says THIS About the Rumoured Lovebirds on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video)

Fans Reactions to Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @instantbollywood)

New Bhabhi? A Fan Commented on Faisal Shaikh and Shefali Bagga’s Video

The comment section on the video exploded with reactions. A fan wrote, "New bhabhi." Some users dismissed the dating rumours, suggesting this might be related to a work project or an upcoming show. "Kuch bhi nonsense, couples and all. Faisu ka show aaya haina, shayad uske liye mile ho ya koi new project," one user commented. Another said, "Yar jodi achhi nahi lag rahi, Jannat ke sath mast lagta. Kash ye sach na ho bas…" A third user joked, "Life me itna jaldi move on karna aana chahiye bas." Someone else even speculated, "Bigg Boss cooking." ‘Splitsvilla X5’: Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair To Enter Sunny Leone-Hosted Dating Show As Wild Card Entrants! (Watch Promo)

‘Yar Jodi Achhi Nahi Lag Rahi,’ User Commented

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @instantbollywood)

Journey From TikTok Star to Reality Show

Faisal Shaikh has come a long way since his TikTok days. With over 33.1 million followers on Instagram, he’s one of the biggest digital influencers in India. He first rose to fame with his group Team 07, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnaan Shaikh and Shadan Farooqui. Recently, he was seen as a finalist in Celebrity MasterChef and is rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 19, according to the Hindustan Times. Was the video with Shefali a casual outing, a publicity stunt, or something else?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).