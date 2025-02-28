Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, who is a popular social media celebrity, is grabbing everyone's attention at Farah Khan's culinary show, Celebrity MasterChef. However, Mr Faisu's personal life has always been a hot topic among fans. He is rumored to be dating actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair. However, the duo has never spoken about it publicly and often say that they are "just friends." During a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Farah Khan, known for her quirky remarks, playfully hinted at Faisu's marriage with Jannat. ‘Snooty Motormouth’: Farah Khan Faces Backlash for Mocking Gaurav Khanna’s Colour Blindness on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

Farah Khan Teases Mr Faisu With Rumoured Girlfriend Jannat Zubair’s Name

A clip from the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef has gone viral where Farah Khan seemingly confirmed Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair's relationship. It all started when Fraah showered praise on Faisu for his cooking skills. To this, he said, "Yeh show ke baad toh meri pakka shaadi ho jaaegi." (I will definitely get married after this show). While Faisu was nowhere hinting at Jannat here, Farah playfully teased him, "Main to kara ke hi rahungi teri shaadi. Jannat ki sair toh karaungi tujhe mei" (hinting at his rumoured girlfriend Jannat Zubair).

Farah Khan Confirms Faisal Khan and Jannat Zubair’s Relationship

Farah's reply left Faisu blushing. In an interview with ETimes, Faisu had reacted to his relationship rumours with Jannat. He said, "We've been friends for years and continue to be good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more in future. Logon ko aisa lagtahai, but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Zaroori nahi ki jo onscreen chemistry ho wooffscreen bhi ho. We are great friends and I am single." ‘Splitsvilla X5’: Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair To Enter Sunny Leone-Hosted Dating Show As Wild Card Entrants! (Watch Promo).

Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair were seen together as contestants on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where Faisu went on to become the first runner up. Do you think the rumoured lovebirds look cute together?

