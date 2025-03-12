Is everything fine between Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubbair? One of the internet's most favourite rumoured couples who are recently grabbing headlines for their marriage rumours left everyone shocked after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. While the two have always maintained that they are "just good friends," speculations about them dating have been a hot topic of discussion among fans for quite some time. But can we really blame them? Their friendship, chemistry, and camaraderie are such that anyone would feel the same. Is Faisal Shaikh Planning To Marry Jannat Zubair? Mr Faisu Blushes As Farah Khan Says THIS About the Rumoured Lovebirds on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

On Tuesday (March 11) evening, popular entertainment portal Instant Bollywood first reported that actress Jannat Zubair had unfollowed her rumoured boyfriend Mr Faisu on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculations about their breakup. However, at that time, fans were relieved to find that Faisu still follows the popular content creator and actress on the platform. Not only Jannat, but her brother Ayan Zubair, and her mother Nazneen have also unfollowed Faisu on the platform.

Jannat Zubair Unfollows Mr Faisu on IG

However, it has now been found that Faisu has also unfollowed Jannat on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire. While the duo has yet to address the ongoing speculations, their fans are left disheartened by the latest development.

Faisal Shaikh Unfollows Jannat Zubair on IG

Not only this, Jannat's latest post also seemingly hinted that something is not right between the two. On Tuesday (March 11), Jannat took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a casual outfit. It was her caption that raised eyebrows which read, "Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be." ‘Splitsvilla X5’: Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair To Enter Sunny Leone-Hosted Dating Show As Wild Card Entrants! (Watch Promo).

Jannat Zubair’s Latest Insta Post

The heartbreaking development comes just weeks after Farah Khan hinted about Faisal Shaikh's marriage plans with Jannat Zubair on the culinary show, Celebrity MasterChef.

