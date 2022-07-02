Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently shared how their cook threatened to kill them and their daughter Tara. As per latest update, the couple filed an FIR against the cook on June 29 and he has been arrested. Mahhi was quoted as saying, “They have caught him now, but his family called us saying they will get him bail. I went to the police yesterday and explained that it is unsafe for us,” reports ETimes. Mahhi Vij Alleges Her Cook Threatened to Stab Her, Says ‘I Am Scared for My Daughter’.

Jay Bhanushali–Mahhi Vij’s Cook Arrested

#JayBhanushali and #MahhiVij’s cook threatened to kill them and their daughter Tara. The cook was arrested after they filed an FIR but his family continues to harass the couple https://t.co/HVMrcVPvtU — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) July 1, 2022

