Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about his decision to take a break from work. He shared that the pause was important for spending quality time with his family and focusing on his peace of mind. While acknowledging that his fans are eagerly awaiting his return, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor shared his excitement about getting back to work soon and reconnecting with audiences. Arjun told IANS, “I know my fans are eagerly waiting for me to return—and trust me, I can’t wait either! This break was important for my family and my own peace of mind, but I’m equally excited to get back on set and entertain everyone again very soon.” Arjun Bijlani Holidays in Maldives With Wife Neha Swami After Once Posting ‘Na Maldives Kabhi Gaya tha Na Ab Jaunga’! (View Pics)

Bijlani recently addressed a fan's concern on social media, reassuring them that he hasn't stepped away from acting. He explained that he's currently on a well-deserved break, taking time to relax and be with his family. Replying to a netizen, Arjun wrote, “No I haven’t. This is the first time I’m spending long quality time with my family which I haven’t for years since I was always doing 2 to 3 shows simultaneously. This is a conscious effort as promised to my son to do so in his summer holidays. Sometimes you have to prioritise things which are equally important… will be back soon.” The tweet was in response to a fan who speculated whether Arjun had taken a break from acting, pointing out that his recent posts focused more on cricket, travel, and personal moments than professional updates. Roohaniyat Trailer: Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann’s Web Series on a Love Story Full of Twists and Turns To Release on MX Player on March 23 (Watch Video)

The fan wrote: “Hope @TheArjunBijlani hasn’t quit acting — he keeps posting about cricket, ProGovinda, and recent trips, but nothing about his actual career, upcoming projects. For me, Roohaniyat was your previous project… Guess the time hasn’t come yet.” Arjun Bijlani began his television journey with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kartika, which aired on Hungama TV. Over the years, he has become a household name with performances in popular series such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, and Roohaniyat.

