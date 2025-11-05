Kartik Purnima is the annual festival that celebrates the full moon day in the month of Kartik. The commemoration of Kartik Purnima 2025 will take place on November 5. The annual festival is considered to be an extremely auspicious day for various reasons. Kartik Purnima is the last day to perform Tulsi Vivah. The festival is also of importance in Jainism and Sikhism. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, people are therefore bound to come together to share Happy Kartik Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Kartik Purnima images and wallpapers, Kartik Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Kartik Purnima Facebook status pictures and Kartik Purnima 2025 WhatsApp stickers with family and friends.

The celebration of Kartik Purnima usually takes place a fortnight after Diwali celebrations. These festivities, which are mainly marked in the northern parts of the country, are different from the Kartighai Purnima celebrations in Southern India, which usually fall in December. Kartik Purnima is very significant as many rituals and festivals culminate on the day of Kartik Purnima. The celebrations usually begin on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Bhishma Panchaka fasting which begins on Ekadashi day ends on the day of Kartik Purnima.

The occasion of Kartika Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepavali in Varanasi. It is believed that all the gods and goddesses visit Earth on this day. As we celebrate Kartik Prunima 2025, here are some Happy Kartik Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Kartik Purnima images and wallpapers, Kartik Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Kartik Purnima Facebook status pictures and Kartik Purnima 2025 WhatsApp stickers that you can share online.

Kartik Purnima 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kartik Purnima 2025 Wishes: Wishing You a Bright and Blissful Kartik Purnima! May Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu Bless You With Prosperity, Happiness, and Peace.

Happy Kartik Purnima Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kartik Purnima Greeting: On This Holy Day of Kartik Purnima, May Your Heart Be Filled With Devotion and Your Life With Divine Blessings.

Happy Kartik Purnima (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Kartik Purnima

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025 Wallpaper

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Kartika Purnima Image

We hope that these wishes and messages add to the festivities of Kartik Purnima. The commemoration also celebrates the day that Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura. This is the reason the celebration is also known as Tripurari Purnima. We hope that the celebration of Kartik Purnima helps bring the peace and happiness that you deserve. Happy Kartik Purnima.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 05:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).