Dev Deepavali, also known as Dev Diwali, is a grand Hindu festival celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This day marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura and is celebrated with great devotion and fanfare. Dev Deepavali takes place fifteen days after Diwali, on the full moon night i.e., Purnima of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually falls in the month of October-November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Dev Deepavali 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. As we celebrate Dev Deepavali 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Dev Deepavali 2025 wishes, Dev Deepavali 2025 greetings, Dev Deepavali images and HD wallpapers, Dev Deepavali 2025 status, which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Dev Deepavali wishes and Dev Deepavali 2025 greetings and send them to your loved ones as Happy Dev Deepavali 2025 wishes and greetings. Dev Deepawali Wishes and Kartika Purnima Greetings.

The name of the festival, ‘Dev Deepavali’, literally means ‘the Diwali of the Gods’. As per religious beliefs, it is said that on this day, the Gods descend to Earth to bathe in the holy Ganga River and celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, just like Diwali. Dev Deepawali Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Dev Diwali.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: May Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva Shower Their Choicest Blessings on You and Your Family This Dev Deepavali.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Dev Deepavali! May the Ganga Aarti Lights Guide Your Path Toward Wisdom, Harmony, and Spiritual Growth.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: On This Sacred Occasion of Dev Deepavali, May Your Heart Be Filled With Devotion and Your Life With Divine Blessings.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: May the Divine Lights of Dev Deepavali Illuminate Your Life With Joy, Success, and Endless Positivity.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Dev Deepavali

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Kartik Purnima

Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

The celebrations of Dev Deepavali are marked on a grand scale. Ghats of Varanasi, especially Dashashwamedh, Assi, and Panchganga, are illuminated with millions of earthen lamps, creating a breathtaking view along the riverbanks. On this day, devotees perform Ganga Aarti, offer prayers and flowers, and light lamps in memory of their ancestors, also known as deepdaan and mark this day.

