On the sacred occasion of the second Monday of Sawan, TV producer Ekta Kapoor embraced her spiritual side in a way fans had never seen before. A video of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi maker performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva is going viral and for good reason. ‘You Can Never Compete With Nostalgia’: Ekta Kapoor Opens Up on Why She Initially Rejected the Idea of Relaunching ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ (View Post)

Watch Ekta Kapoor Performing Rudra Abhishek:

Ekta Kapoor’s Spiritual Side Wins Hearts

Dressed in simple white attire and with no trace of her usual glamour, Ekta performed the abhishek on the Shivling using milk, water and other holy substances. What caught everyone’s attention was the moment she emotionally hugged the Shivling during the ritual. Her peaceful, devotional avatar touched fans deeply. Many praised her simplicity and sincerity, calling it a beautiful display of faith and devotion. Ekta Kapoor Covers Her Face As Paparazzi Capture Photos; Viral Video Shows Security Shielding Her – WATCH.

Fans Await ’Kyunki 2’s Star-Studded Return

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is also in the spotlight for her upcoming show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The sequel brings back Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, with familiar faces like Hiten Tejwani, Shakti Anand, and Gauri Pradhan also joining the cast. As excitement builds around the much-awaited show, fans are now getting to see a whole new side of Ekta, a blend of creativity and spirituality. Whether her devotion to Lord Shiva will bring divine blessings to her latest project is something only time will tell.

