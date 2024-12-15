Ekta Kapoor was spotted on a casual outing in Juhu, Mumbai, dressed in a relaxed outfit paired with a jacket. However, as soon as she noticed the paparazzi, she quickly covered her face, visibly upset by their chase for photos. Her discomfort was evident as she tried to avoid the flashes, prompting her security team to step in. They firmly asked the photographers to respect her privacy and refrain from clicking her. ‘Light Math Maarna’: Jackie Shroff Warns Paparazzi As Suhana Khan Leaves an Event (Watch Video).

Ekta Kapoor Hides Her Face From Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)