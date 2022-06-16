Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show Waah Bhai Waah. The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha To Quit the Show After 14 Years.

Talking about the show Shailesh who is a poet himself said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta - This Is How Much The Actors Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Earn Per Episode (Details Inside).

I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic." The show starts on June 19, everyday at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).