Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta - This Is How Much The Actors Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Earn Per Episode (Details Inside)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast (Photo Credits: Instagram)

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the much-loved shows on Indian television. Also, thanks to no shootings taking place for television shows and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that is sorely being missed. And we have to give it to the makers- after entertaining the audience since 2008, this is a first that the show hasn't been able to deliver fresh episodes since the past two months. Did You Know Munmun Dutta Aka Babita From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Had Once Featured In A Commercial With Shah Rukh Khan? (Watch Video).

However, here is your fix of some Taarak Mehta related news and no... it isn't the never-ending debate of will Disha Vakani return to the show or not. A report in Spotboye has compiled the paycheques of some actors from the show and here they are. Jethalal Funny Memes That Will Make Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Laugh Out Loud.

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gadha in the show pockets around Rs 1.5 Lakh per episode, summing up his net moolah to Rs 37 Crores.

Disha Vakani, who is off lately in the news for the whole contemplation of whether or not she will return to Taarak Mehta.... earns as much as her co-star Dilip Joshi, a staggering Rs 37 crore.

The babe of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mrs. Babita Iyer, actress Munmun Dutta's net worth is $1 million. Her approximate salary per episode of the SAB TV show is Rs 35k-50k per episode, apart from her other ventures.

The narrator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak Mehta, actor Shailesh Lodha earns Rs 7 crore annually. He takes home Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Mr Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Gokyldham society's 'ekmeva secretary', played by Mandar Chandwadkar is also one very much loved actor on the show. And he pockets around Rs 80,000 per episode.

And finally, Chachaji and Baapuji, Champaklal Gada, everybody's favourite character, which is played by Amit Bhatt, earns Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode.