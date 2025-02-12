Sony TV's newly launched show, Celebrity MasterChef, has taken social media by storm with its exciting blend of culinary expertise and entertainment. The star-studded cooking reality show, hosted by Farah Khan, premiered on January 27, and several clips from the show sparked discussions online. TV star Hina Khan has been in the news for the past few months due to her battle with cancer. Her rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has been a strong support system throughout her journey, and now, a video of the duo from the sets of Celebrity MasterChef, dressed in traditional attire, has surfaced online, sparking discussions about their wedding. Ayesha Jhulka Enters ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ As Wildcard Contestant; Know All About the Versatile Actress (Watch Video).

Is Hina Khan Getting Married to Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal?

A video of Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, has surfaced online, showing her arriving at what appears to be a wedding venue. Celebrity MasterChef contestants Dipika Kakkar, Gaurav Khanna, and Nikki Tamboli, all dressed in traditional ensembles, could be seen dancing their hearts out as if they were the baraatis. Usha Nadkarni was seen performing the aarti as she welcomed Hina and Rocky to the venue.

Hina Khan and Her BF Rocky Jaiswal’s Viral Video

Before you think that the actress is finally tying the knot with the love of her life, let us tell you that this video is from the sets of Celebrity MasterChef. Going by the videos, it looks like the makers are planning a special wedding-themed episode in the coming days, and Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will be gracing the culinary show as guests. In another video, we could also see Mr Faisu, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rajiv Adatia could also be dancing along as the baraatis. ‘Focus on Your Life’: Rozlyn Khan Blasts Ankita Lokhande for Calling Her ‘Cheap’ Over Labelling Hina Khan’s Cancer Diagnosis As Publicity.

In another update, an exclusive report by Times Now revealed that Hina and her boyfriend Rocky are planning to announce their wedding on Celebrity MasterChef. The updates also revealed that in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be divided into two groups - "Ladki Vale" (Team Hina) and "Ladke Vale" (Team Rocky).

