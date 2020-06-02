Naagin 5: Dipika Kakar Approached For The New Season of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Show? (Read Details)

Dipika Kakar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's venomous show, Naagin 4 has been the talk of the town from quite a long time. The show which stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in leads will be going off-air post lockdown with not a four-episodic fantastic end. In fact, Ekta had taken to her Instagram and confirmed the same reports and also added that Naagin 5 is on its way. Earlier, rumours had it that Bigg Boss 5 runner-up Mehek Chahel will be the lead in the new season of the supernatural show, and now there is more to the gossip. As per the latest buzz in the tinsel town, the makers of the Naagin franchise have also approached Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar for Naagin 5. Naagin 5: Mahek Chahal In Talks For the Next Season of Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show? Actress Denies Claims (View Post).

If reports in Pinkvilla is anything to go by then Dipika can be seen as the face of Naagin's upcoming season. The report elaborates that Ekta has been very much keen on getting Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum actress for the longest time onboard as it'll add to the TRPs and thrill. While there is no official confirmation on this news, we bet, if this comes true, Dipika's fans would be the happiest. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

We wonder, if approached, will Dipika Kakar give a nod to Naagin 5 or not? Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar rose to fame by playing Simar on Colors TV's popular serial, Sasural Simar Ka. She was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum opposite Karan V Grover. Coming back to Naagin, are you excited to see Dipika and Ekta collab? Tell us in the comments section below. Stay tuned!