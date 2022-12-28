From the high swept sexual politics of The White Lotus Season Two to the political turmoil of the galaxy being explored in Andor, 2022 was filled to the brim with high stakes dramas that delivered in a huge way. Extremely big in scale or delivering definitive endings that made the entire watch so rewardable, we were treated to absolute brilliance in storytelling over here. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Banshees of Inisherin, 10 of the Year's Best Films That Left Us Awestruck!

With the end of the year coming, there is just so much to look back on over that its hard to pick the standouts. It’s been an absolute glorious year for television; however, these seven picks really define the best in the medium. So, with 2022 coming to an end, let’s take a look at seven of the best shows of the year that are absolutely binge-worthy.

House of the Dragon

While there was a lot of scepticism going into House of the Dragon after the lackluster ending of Game of Thrones, the prequel still ended up surprising in a huge way. Featuring a grand scale with a story told through many years, the show featured some strong performances especially from Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and more. Great effects and a brilliant setup to season two, we can’t wait to see where the story goes next. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Severance

A psychological thriller disguised as a workplace hour of television; Severance is one of the best things you will see this year. A completely mind-blowing concept that features powerful performances from Adam Scott and cast, it focuses on Mark who agrees to work for a severance program that separates his work memories from non-work memories. A riveting watch, Severance is amazing to say the least.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus returned in glorious form this year with a season that packed in a bunch of sexual drama mixed in with a compelling plot. While the first season focused on the themes of classism, this anthology flipped up the script with an even more exciting season that just had a great ensemble. Set in the backdrop of the ever-beautiful Sicily, this was an addictive trip worth taking. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tokyo Vice

Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe’s crime-thriller set in the underbelly of Tokyo was one of the most stressful watches of the year. Based on the book of the same name by Jake Adelstein that covers his experience with crime in Tokyo, the series sees a journalist team up with a veteran detective to uncover a huge conspiracy. Some great sequences with an amazing blend of drama, Tokyo Vice is some of the most fun you will have watching television. Tokyo Vice Review: Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe’s Crime-Drama Series is an Exquisite Look Into the Japanese Yakuza! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Boys Season 3

A diabolical level of villainy with guts and gore everywhere, The Boys Season Three was another homerun for Amazon’s superhero drama. A gorefest that packed in some of the most cringe inducing scenes of the year (in a good way) that have been burned into the back of my head, it was an adventure that delivered in a big way with its setups. Antony Starr again proves why his casting as Homelander is one of the best things to come out of the genre while Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy made a great debut. The Boys Season 3 Review: Karl Urban and Antony Starr’s Superhero Series on Amazon Prime Video Is a Crazy Ride That Will Leave You Satisfied! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Better Call Saul Season 6

What a ride it has been from Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul. With season six featuring some of the all-time great episodes and performances in television, Vince Gilligan and co couldn’t have ended this saga more perfectly. Bob Odenkirk doing what he does best while Rhea Seehorn being a powerhouse of her own, this will definitely be in many discourses about the “best shows of all time.”

Andor

Who would have though that a Star Wars show might go on to become the best series of the respective year it came out in? Andor is just that good. Filled with spectacular acting with every episode having at least one great monologue, this is peak television for the year. Even though you know how Cassian’s story ends in Rogue One, Tony Gilroy decides to take that bet and craft a spectacle divided in three episode-arcs that take their sweet time in building up to a glorious payoff. Can’t recommend this show enough, perhaps the best depiction of a “Galaxy far, far away” since the original trilogy. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Television was amazing this year and we can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year!

