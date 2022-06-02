The Boys Season 3 Review: Current superhero media has gotten quite saturated with the likes of Marvel and DC. Huge franchises run rampant and cinematic universes are the new norm. While you go to Marvel movie for a more fantasy and otherworldly-like take on superheroes, where they are perfect, The Boys flips that script up and grounds its superheroes by showcasing them in the worst way possible. Everything is bleak, superheroes suck, and what’s being shown to you is a façade. This theme is ever so present in The Boys Season 3, and it offers for quite the viewing. Also, the first six episodes of the season were provided for review purposes. The Boys Season 3: New Poster of Billy Butcher’s Amazon Prime Show Released, Trailer Out on May 16 (View Pic).

It's been a year since Homelander (Antony Starr) was grounded. Hughie (Jack Quaid) is working alongside Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is supervising Butcher’s (Karl Urban) take down of the supes. Everything seems fine, but something snaps in Homelander, and everything goes to &@%$ once more. This sends The Boys to search for a superweapon that will finally take down Homelander.

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The episode starts off with the premiere of Dawn of the Seven, an in-universe film that was teased during The Boys Season 2. Riffing on the controversy surrounding the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. The show takes some fun jabs at Hollywood studios and creates an aura of meta-commentary here, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a comic book property since the last Deadpool film.

After that, we are treated to one of the most cringiest, and possibly the weirdest and goriest scene of the show. That sets up the tone for this season quite well. If the last for the first two seasons were revenge, then this is a ball to the walls romp that keeps on upping the ante until someone’s head ends up popping like a popsicle. Saying that this season is crazy, would be an understatement, and that is echoed in everyone’s performance over here.

Watch The Trailer:

The Boys Season 3 sees Antony Starr and Karl Urban at their best over here. Starr has completely nailed down that craziness of Homelander, and this season sees him just be a, and to put into the words of the showrunner Eric Kripke, a complete homicidal maniac. Watching him seemed like looking at a person that’s hanging by a thread and waiting for something to go wrong just so he can wreak havoc. But there is still this aura of insecurity surrounding him, and for me, that range makes Starr have one of the best performances in a comic book adaptation.

Karl Urban is at his best too over here as Butcher is equally getting as crazy as Homelander, and will do anything to stop him. There are a few character decisions that might alienate a few, but given the bleak circumstances, it all works within the context of the show. Hughie of course, follows him due to having some insecurities of his own as well, and it makes for some compelling drama with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Jack Quaid ends up giving a fun performance as well, along with the rest of the cast as well.

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

But of course, one of the biggest talks about this season has been the inclusion of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and fans of the comics (including me) were excited to see him in action here. Well to say, his interpretation here is quite different from that of the comics, but that doesn’t mean its bad. Ackles chews up the scenery here. Being the first superhero ever, he makes quite the impression and I think fans will overall be very happy with the way he is portrayed here. Best way to describe him would be as a more douchier version of Captain America.

The plot for The Boys Season 3 as mentioned previously, does bring forward many interesting themes too. With The Boys coming in with the position of a serum that makes them a supe for 24 hours, there are moral implications about it presented over here. The entire idea of The Boys is taking down the supes so they can’t do what they do, because no one deserves all that power, but if given the choice, would you actually go through with it? And that was a very interesting take presented over here.

Also, the episode of Herogasm leads up to its promise. It’s by far one of the craziest pieces of television that I have seen, and I am even surprised that so much of it was okayed. This season is very much Eric Kripke doing Eric Kripke things the best, and it makes for some damn compelling television. However, it does run into its fair share of issues.

A Still From The Boys Season 3 (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The season is paced a bit oddly which in turn is what stops it from reaching the heights that The Boys Season 2 took off to. There are certain subplots that I can’t reveal which take away from the main storyline. Whenever the scene would shift, it would just slow the episodes down and ultimately feel like filler in some cases. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) sadly also gets sidelined in The Boys Season 3, which is sad because I was really expecting more of her. That’s a bit of an issue, because there is a lot to juggle over here, and some characters unfortunately don’t get their due time in the spotlight.

Yay!

Antony Starr and Karl Urban

Crazy Story

Nay!

Pacing of the Season

Final Thoughts

The Boys Season 3 is another homerun for Eric Kripke and team. This season consists of all the blood, gore and guts you would expect from the series, and even more. It takes the craziness factor and turns it up to an 11, giving us some of the most memorable scenes of television in recent memory. All this, just has me ultimately excited to see how the finale will go down. The Boys Season 3 premieres on June 3, 2022 and will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 4.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).