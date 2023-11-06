The fourth generation saga unfolds as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' presents a compelling narrative. Abhira, after a span of 22 years, is all set to meet her great grandfather, Manish Goenka, for the first time. The interaction between Manish and Abhira is anticipated to be amicable. Meanwhile, the storyline takes an intriguing turn with the convergence of Ruhi and Armaan's fate. Armaan is instantly captivated by Ruhi's charm and beauty, leading to a planned trip to Mussoorie. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai October 31, 2023 Written Update: Aarohi Dies in Car Accident, Poor Akshara Gets Accused!

As Armaan sets out to book accommodations at the Honey Flower Forest Resort, an unforeseen encounter takes place when Abhira responds to his call, resulting in a comical misunderstanding. Nevertheless, amidst desires and misunderstandings, the resort booking gets settled.

The subsequent day sees Abhira meeting Manish Goenka, Akshara's elder father, evoking a pleasant surprise for both parties. This encounter leads to an endearing conversation between Abhira and her great grandfather, fondly referred to as 'Bade Papa.' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Promo: Samridhi Shukla, Shehzada Dhami Lead Fourth Generation of YRKKH With Another Love Triangle! (Watch Video).

Simultaneously, romance blossoms between Ruhi and Armaan, culminating in a tense moment when Ruhi is on the verge of falling. Armaan's reassuring gesture of holding Ruhi's hand exhibits an imminent bond forming between them. The sequence brings a moment of intense emotional connection and marks the rekindling of the legacy, capturing the essence of the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).