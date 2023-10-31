In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), a gripping sequence unfolds as Aarohi, Akshu, and their family faces a shocking threat. A phone call leads to an unexpected turn of events when Aarohi picks up Aarohi's phone, and it is the warden on the other end. Shivu requests Aarohi to bring Akshu to a party, which ultimately triggers a plan to kidnap Akshu for ransom. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Promo: Samridhi Shukla, Shehzada Dhami Lead Fourth Generation of YRKKH With Another Love Triangle! (Watch Video).

The warden and his accomplice think about kidnapping Akshu considering her pregnancy to bargain for ransom. Aarohi, alarmed by the situation, attempts to seek help but had her phone line cut by the intruders. When Akshu enters the scene, Aarohi attempts to warn her and protect her from harm. However, the warden threatens to kidnap Akshu, making it clear he would demand a hefty ransom.

In a tense moment, Akshu cleverly signals Aarohi, leading to a surprising twist. As Manish and the family rush home, they discover Aarohi providing first aid to Akshu and the intruders tied up. The police arrives and arrests the kidnappers, promising to press charges against them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27th October 2023 Written Update: Abimanyu Feels Betrayed After He Realises Manjiri Was Behind His Arrest!

The next morning, Ruhi tries to ride a car herself and Aarohi's words make her go emotional. However, Ruhi's actions lead to a dramatic incident involving a runaway car hitting Aarohi.

Suwarna and Surekha shout at Akshata for the incident. Akshu desperately tries to prevent an accident, with Aarohi's life hanging in the balance. She is held responsible for all the mess.

PRECAP: Aarohi dies in hospital. Manish takes Akshara's name on being asked about the accident.

